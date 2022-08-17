Pollman’s shut down by health department due to roach infestation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close a month ago by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to the agency, there was a roach infestation and unsanitary conditions.

A July 21 Facebook post from Pollman’s said they were closing due to some repairs being done in the kitchen. Earlier this month, Pollman’s announced it was permanently closing the Spring Hill and Downtown locations, but the Broad Street shop will reopen.

