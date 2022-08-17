Prichard man pleads guilty to federal gun charge related to Subway robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man pleaded guilty Wednesday to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway sandwich shop on Dauphin Street in 2019.

The incident was profiled on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment. Surveillance video from the store showed a man dressed in black clothing and a bandana holding a gun and demanding money from two employees just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.

On Wednesday, Quentin Diondre Vincent, 28, admitted that he was the man in the video.

According to his written plea agreement, Vincent got $491 from a cash register and a safe and then left the business. Mobile police searching the area found a black, long-sleeve shirt in a wooded area and arrested Vincent at an apartment just minutes after the robbery.

Vincent faces seven years to life in prison. He also has a trial scheduled for January in Mobile County Circuit on a first-degree robbery charge stemming from the same incident.

