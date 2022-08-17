Recipe: Pork, Sweet Potato and Broccoli Sheet Pan Dinner

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shares an easy weeknight dinner made on one pan for super quick cleanup!

INGREDIENTS:

2-2.25 lb. boneless pork loin, cut into 3/4″ cubes

1 small to medium sweet potato, chopped small

1/2 cup red onion, chopped small

1 small broccoli crown, cut into florets

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

5 tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. chipotle chili powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. black pepper

STEPS:

In a small bowl mix together kosher salt, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, chipotle chili powder, onion powder, and black pepper.

Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and spray with non stick spray. Place cubed pork loin on the tray and rub with Dijon mustard. Then rub 2 tbsp. olive oil over pork. Rub 4 tsp. spice mixture on pork. Spread pork out evenly on the pan.

Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove pan from oven and use a spatula to push pork to one side of the pan, in an even layer.

Use the extra space on the pan for the vegetables. Place broccoli crowns on one section of the pan. On the other section toss sweet potato and red onion together. Drizzle vegetables with remaining 3 tbsp. olive oil. Sprinkle remaining spice rub on all the vegetables.

Return pan to 425 degree oven for 20 minutes, until sweet potatoes are cooked through.

