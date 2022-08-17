St. Pius X Catholic School in Mobile welcomes back students for the first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More kids are heading back to school -- as catholic schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties started today.

The first day of school is always an exciting one.

St. Pius X Catholic School in Mobile gave students a colorful welcome with balloons, bubbles, and a backdrop for those “back to school” photos.

New and returning students were ready to tackle the new year as they put together their binders, eager to learn something new.

“Probably ancient civilization because we’re doing that in eighth grade this year, I’m really hyped up for that and probably Algebra too,” said one student.

“Most excited about learning the chemistry table and ancient civilization. It’s really interesting how our world developed like 500 years ago,” said another student.

While students were happy to be back in class, some say summer break flew by.

“It went by a little too fast, it felt like yesterday, we just got out for summer.”

Lauren Alvarez, the Principal was all smiles. She said she’s tremendously excited to have the kids back.

“It’s been a quiet summer to us, a long summer, probably not to them. But it’s just something about watching them skip down the sidewalk and hugging their friends and all of that on the first day of school is just priceless,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez said St. Pius X has a lot in store this year, as they plan on going back to more hands-on learning and activities.

“We plan to get more into academic competitions again, you know we just won our division in robotics the year before everything shut down from Covid, so we’re hoping to have that again.”

Alvarez also said students can look forward to more field trips and guest speakers in person this year.

