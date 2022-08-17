Stormy Thursday expected; tracking the tropics

(WALA) - Today started off sunny, but that really contributed to warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Daytime highs maxed out in the lower to mid-90s, but many places felt well over 100 degrees!

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into the rest of this evening, with an additional chance for scattered showers heading into the overnight hours. Be cautious if traveling, as some of these thunderstorms could contain heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Overnight temperatures will drop down into the mid- to upper 70s.

Starting off tomorrow morning, we will be beginning the day stormy. We will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms through the duration of your Thursday, and into Thursday night. Temperatures won’t be as steamy tomorrow, courtesy of the increased rain coverage. We will be maxing out in the mid- to upper 80s, but still feeling like the 90s.

We are monitoring a tropical wave near Central America, that is moving to the northwest. By the end of the week, this could form into an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche. Chances for development are at 10% over the next 48 hours and 30% over the next five days. We will continue to monitor over the coming days, and keep you updated right here on FOX10. Be cautious about what you see on social media, and make sure everything is coming from a verified source.

Have a great evening!

