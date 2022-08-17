USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital honored for breastfeeding program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital has been recognized for the third time in recent years by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners (IBLCE) for excellence in lactation care. They attribute that to its demonstrated ability to help protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

Children’s & Women’s received the IBCLC Care Award in recognition of staffing professionals who hold the prestigious International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) certification and for providing a lactation program for breastfeeding families, among other achievements.

The hospital’s lactation consultants are comprised of registered nurses who work in the Mother-Baby and neonatal intensive care units. Some members of the staff are known as delivery care nurses.

USA Health representatives joined us on Studio10 to talk about the importance of breastfeeding and the programs they have in place to help.

