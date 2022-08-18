73-year-old man accused of taking photos up skirts of women, girls

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old man accused of taking photos up the skirts of at least 14 women and girls.

Vincent John Carlo of Pensacola was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on sex offense charges and released that day, according to jail records. A court date is set for Sept. 9.

The investigation began June 20 when deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700 block of North W Street for a disturbance. Witnesses said Vincent Carlo took photos underneath a female’s skirt while in the store and left when he was confronted, the sheriff’s office said Thursday in a Facebook post. Video surveillance also showed Carlo walking around the store and holding his cellphone underneath two female victims’ skirts to take photos, according to authorities.

Deputies located Carlo walking about a block away from the store and when confronted about the incident, authorities said he eventually mentioned having many photographs of other victims on his cellphone. The cellphone, which he had previously tossed nearby, was located and seized for evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, photographs and videos underneath the skirts and dresses of at least 14 female victims ranging from a 3 year-old toddler to adults were found on Carlo’s cellphone, authorities said. The photos and videos were taken without consent from April through at various locations, including the thrift store as well as a restaurant on the 8000 block of Lavelle Way.

Carlo was arrested for voyeurism, video voyeurism, battery, and two counts of video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators have been able to identify two of the 14 victims. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

