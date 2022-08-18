Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

(Joshua Hoehne | Unsplash)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning.

The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”

This includes Shell Belt Road, Shell Belt Road South and Coden Belt Road. The post advises motorists to “PLEASE stay off of these roads if possible. Cars can become disabled when trying to navigate flooded roadways.”

In Baldwin County, the city of Fairhope reports water over the roadway on Morphy Avenue between Boothe and County Road 13. The road is currently closed, the city reported via Facebook just after 8 a.m..

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Mobile County that will be in effect today until 3:45 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(FILE)
Mobile police name man gunned down on Pecan Street
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 from FOX10 News
Mobile comedian Timmy Kay accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s new guy
Mobile comedian Timmy Kay accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s new guy
Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed
Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed