Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning.

The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”

This includes Shell Belt Road, Shell Belt Road South and Coden Belt Road. The post advises motorists to “PLEASE stay off of these roads if possible. Cars can become disabled when trying to navigate flooded roadways.”

In Baldwin County, the city of Fairhope reports water over the roadway on Morphy Avenue between Boothe and County Road 13. The road is currently closed, the city reported via Facebook just after 8 a.m..

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Mobile County that will be in effect today until 3:45 p.m.

---

