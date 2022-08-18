Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach: Art of Glass Blowing

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - In a garage-type studio called “The Hot Shop” there’s a lot of artistic energy -- where the art of glass blowing is alive and well at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach.

“So there is a bowl in there with 2100 degree glass -- about the consistency of honey,” explains Dan Rush, Glass Artist at Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. “Glass is such a cool medium because it’s set up to work with light and the concept of colors.”

Artists Dan Rush and Kerry Parks have been working with glass for over a decade.

“You know -- I really just fell in love with it and never stopped,” said Kerry.

From basic ornaments to ornate sculptures -- many of their works of art are hanging in the shop and on display in the art gallery -- like the show stopper LED Chandelier.

Back in the studio they’re working together to produce this fall’s crop of glass pumpkins, which come in any color combination you can imagine. When it’s all said and done -- they will sell between 300 to 400 this season.

Dan and Kerry walk us through the process.

“She’s going to roll it in that pan of mint colored glass called frit. She’ll put a couple of layers on there,” said Dan.

As Kerry molds and manipulates the hot glass -- Dan blows more air into the pipe.

“People always ask how hard I’m blowing -- but I tell tell them like blowing bubbles in chocolate milk -- but not so hard to get in trouble by your grandma at the restaurant,” said Dan.

A little more heat and some more air: “She’s blowing pretty hard -- to get that to expand... She’ll be compressing it to take it from -- it looks like a green pepper right now to more of a pumpkin shape,” said Dan.

It’s a process with a lot of “aha” moments.

“Honestly - we joke about how -- every morning is kind of like Christmas because we get to pull out our work from the day before and see how it turned out. Because everything looks different when it’s hot - so when it comes out of the kiln -- that’s when you are like ahhhhhh -- alright -- it worked,” explained Kerry.

The attention to detail and the experience of the two artists -- creates something special as the add the final touches, including the curled pumpkin stem before putting it in the kiln.

“That’s how you do a pumpkin! Come by and watch... Come by and buy... Come by and visit us,” said Dan.

If it sounds like something you would like to try -- they teach classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Visitors are also welcome to just come and watch. For information click here or call 251-981-2787.

