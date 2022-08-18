Heavy rainfall in Mobile causes people to be stranded on flooded roadways

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is no stranger to bad weather as heavy rain fell yet again Thursday. A flash flood warning was released for Mobile County and Baldwin County with several areas under water.

FOX10 News saw cars trying to navigate flooded streets, only to get stuck. People could be seen knee-deep in water, and vehicles sprayed water in every direction.

One man who didn’t want to go on camera says he was forced to push his car on Claiborne Street as rain came down in sheets.

Another man, driving down the Causeway, hydroplaned and slid into the ditch. His vehicle, stuck in the murky water, forced him to call a tow truck to help.

Although he did not want to talk on camera, his friend shared the details of what happened.

“Look at my friend’s car,” said Marlen Dunnind, a Mobile native. “He came before the water came out like this here and it just swooped him on over the ditch and now he got a problem. So I would advise everybody to slow it down and take their time and come through that water.”

Dunnind has lived in Mobile all his life. This certainly isn’t his first thunderstorm. Dunnind shares nuggets of advice for people not used to Mobile’s constant downpours.

“When the rains coming down like this this morning...stay in the house” added Dunnind.

In fact, Dunnind took his own advice today until his friend called for help.

“In the bed… I was at home watching television until he called me,” laughed Dunnind.

The Mobile Police Department tells us they responded to more than half a dozen calls of stranded motorists.

“I saw some more coming down through there... just before you get to the Wallace Tunnel, be careful because it’s coming down,” advised Dunnind. “This [situation] was not the only one today... I’m just a good driver,” chuckled Dunnind.

Thankfully, Dunnind’s friend is okay.

“He’s lucky. It could have been worse, but thank God he’s okay,” stated Dunnind.

