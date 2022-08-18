Learning more about Southern Bay Realty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks at Southern Bay Realty joined us on Studio10 to talk about what their brokerage has to offer.

Southern Bay representatives write that they are a “4% listing brokerage. We talked last time about how that’s a fairer listing percentage that saves your clients thousands when they list their home. Educating consumers about what they’re really paying when they list their home is important to us. With today’s technology it simply doesn’t require the same effort to list and sell your home as it did twenty years ago, and we feel strongly that brokerages need to catch-up to the times and list at a fairer rate more reflective of their current cost to list your home. I don’t think the larger name brand brokerages follow suit. Their overhead is by choice massive—the franchise fees some of them pay are exorbitant—so those extra thousands of dollars you pay when they list you at 6% or more isn’t really going to your realtor, it’s moving up the chain to some bigwig at their corporate office. Southern Bay is local, and in this industry local can always price better than the corporate giants.”

Southern Bay Realty

1010 Schillinger Road S, Ste. A.

Mobile, AL 36695

251-227-8377

https://southernbayrealty.net/

