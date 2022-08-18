Advertise With Us
Little Flower School receives donations from local businesses

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Little Flower School in Mobile got a big donation of school supplies.

EquipmentShare donated hundreds of items such as crayons, markers, colored pencils, paper and other necessities.

“It makes us feel good inside to be able to help out others in our community,” said Mike Sanford, general manager.

The donation was part of the company’s Back to School Buckets Initiative which is intended to support a local school.

In addition, Alabama Shipyard helped out, donating a $500 gift card to the school located at 2103 Government St.

Principal Alesa Weiskopf said the gifts serve as a good example for students on how to be good stewards in the community.

“It just shows a commitment to the community,” she said. “It sets the example of service to all of our students.”

