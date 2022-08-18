Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning.

It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.

The region was under a flash flood warning as a storm system dropped copious amounts of rainfall on Mobile County and Baldwin County.

