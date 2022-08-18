Mobile comedian Timmy Kay accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s new guy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local comedian is in big trouble after Mobile police connected him to a shooting.

Timothy Kennedy, also known as Timmy Kay by his followers on TikTok and Facebook, surrendered to officers on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Kennedy went to his ex-girlfriend’s home at Dauphin Gate Apartments around 10:30 a.m. Monday and saw her in a vehicle with her new boyfriend. There was an argument and Kennedy shot the man, police said. Detectives said he then threatened to shoot his ex.

As he was being led to metro jail, Kennedy said he turned himself in because “I can’t go to work, man. I need to go to work. I gotta get back to my regular life.”

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Kennedy is charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence, and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.

