Mobile County Senior Companion Program Free Health Fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Senior Companion Program is hosting a free health fair for seniors 55 and older. The event is set for Friday, August 19, 2022 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. It will take place in the Bay Haas Building at 1150 Government Street in Room 209.

The event will feature free health screenings, flu and COVID vaccinations, vendors and more!

The Mobile County Senior Companion Program provides assistance and friendship to seniors who are homebound and to frail adults who are in day care centers.

