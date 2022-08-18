Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire.

Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house.

Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house.

They did say there were pets in the home, but didn’t release the condition of those animals.

Neighbors FOX 10 News spoke with say they were pretty shaken up, when they heard what sounded like an explosion.

“I just heard a loud boom! And a house had shaken” Allie Stevens said, who lives in the neighborhood. “But it rocked the whole neighborhood, I’ve never seen that.”

The inside of the house was torched. A mattress pulled from the home showed the damage left behind.

Stevens says the neighborhood is pretty tight, and walked down to see what was going on.

“We don’t know what to do, we don’t even know what happened,” Stevens said. “We just know lightning. I’m surprised the house is still standing that was a big explosion.”

Several others also came outside to see what happened. Many shaken up by how close it was.

“It’s too close, you know. Still shaken, you know. I know everybody here, it just, ahhh man that’s crazy,” Stevens said.

There were no reported injuries.

Mobile Fire-Rescue haven’t confirmed that it was a lightning strike that started the fire.

Investigators will determine that at a later time.

