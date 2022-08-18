Advertise With Us
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

Suspect Facing Several Charges
Kirk Edwards
Kirk Edwards(Mobile Police)
By Byron Day
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.

Mobile Police say Edwards is 6 foot, one, weighing 187 pounds. They also say they consider him to be armed and dangerous. If you see Kirk Edwards, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make the call.

