Mobile’s ‘worst-kept secret’ – developer lays out timeframe for Topgolf

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A developer on Thursday laid out a timeframe for plans to develop a Topgolf entertainment complex at the site of a former movie theater off of Interstate 65.

John Whitson, a principal at Realtylink, told the Mobile County Commission that he hopes to demolish the Hollywood Stadium 18 theater in McGowin Park in October and start construction on the golf facility in December. The company has planned an opening during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Topgolf is a popular venue where customers drive balls off of platforms, aiming for targets in the outfield. High-tech balls score themselves. The facilities also have restaurants. The company has 72 locations across the United States, with several more under development and a handful of spots in foreign countries.

On Monday, the County Commission will vote to contribute up to $1.25 million toward construction site improvements. The Mobile City Council is expected to contribute an equal amount.

“I think this is a very exciting project,” Commissioner Connie Hudson said.

Commissioner Randall Dueitt said he has been working behind the scenes for months to bring Topgolf to Mobile. He noted it has been the subject of much speculation and added that he envisions it as a top tourist draw, perhaps the biggest one of his lifetime.

“It’s been the worst-kept secret in Mobile for many, many months,” he said. “I’m excited.”

Commissioners expect a representative from Topgolf to attend Monday’s meeting to answer questions about the project, including projected job numbers and economic impact.

Topgolf outlets operate rain or shine. According to the company’s website, there is no club rental fee. Each bay is priced by the hour, with rates varying by day and time, plus a $5 one-time membership fee.

This is a developing story.

---

