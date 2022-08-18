Murphy HS students to get hands-on farming lesson with Farm to Table program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some students in Mobile are getting a hands-on lesson in farming.

Spire has teamed up with Murphy High School to unveil the new Farm to Table program to teach students about sustainable farming and healthy cooking.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning for the new greenhouse but the work actually started last year.

Murphy High School Farm to Table program (WALA)

Students used their math and science skills to plan out the size of the greenhouse, build the beds, even deciding which plants to grow and the type of soil to use.

“We are supposed to start working on our herbal garden next week. I helped come up with that. I was actually assigned a bunch of the herbs, said 11th grader Emma Dunnham.

The program’s mission is to provide students and the surrounding community with the tools necessary for small-impact farming to ensure healthy eating and cooking, while eliminating food deserts in Mobile.

For years, educators at Murphy visualized a teaching farm where students could learn about the practices of healthy living and cooking with local foods. After learning of the interest, Spire teamed with the school as part of Spire’s Connected Through Cooking Outreach Program and provided the necessary funding to establish the teaching farm and supporting curriculum.

Spire’s support also enabled Murphy to develop hands-on learning opportunities at the farm for Council Traditional School and Phillips Preparatory School students, with the goal of expanding the program’s benefits to students of all grade levels in our community.

Students are excited to see the plants grow and to put them to market.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.