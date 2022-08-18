No prison for drug-addicted Theodore woman whose newborn died an hour after birth

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore woman who admitted to abusing drugs and then giving birth to a baby who lived just one hour will not have to go to prison, a judge ruled Thursday.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York conducted a lengthy sentencing hearing last month, taking testimony from defendant Miranda Jane Smith’s family and the relatives of the father of the deceased child. But the judge withheld judgment until Thursday.

York sentenced Smith to 10 years in prison for chemical endangerment of a child but suspended it and imposed a two-year term of front-end diversion probation, which is similar to traditional probation except it requires more frequent check-ins with a probation officer.

But if Smith, 33, complies with the requirements, she will not have to serve time. Her attorney, Jason Darley, praised the sentence.

“This thing has been going on since March of 2019,” he told FOX10 News. “She’s done everything that is asked of an addict.”

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis could not immediately be reached for comment. But at the hearing last month, she argued for two years behind bars.

Originally, authorities charged Smith with chemical endangerment, but a grand jury upgraded it to a Class A felony offense of chemical endangerment resulting in a child’s death. She ended up pleading guilty in May to the original charge.

Darley said his client was addicted to drugs when she was pregnant in 2017 but since has turned her life around. Sending her to prison, he said, threatened to undo the progress she has made.

“I don’t think she could have done any more,” he said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.