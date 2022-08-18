Path to Peace Choir concert in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Path to Peace Choir joined FOX10 News at 4 p.m. to talk about their concert coming up this weekend.

It will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne on Sunday, August 21 at 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.