MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After dealing with excellent conditions during our mornings so far this week, that is changing today. Rain and storms are already showing up out there and are all tracking southeast.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will still be the main threats. Since these storms are showing up this morning, you need to make sure you drive safely on the roads and make sure the kids have the rain gear with them before they leave the house. The rain will be off/on and it won’t hit every single location.

In the Tropics, we still have the disturbance in the Caribbean that’s headed towards the Bay of Campeche. Odds of becoming a Tropical Storm are at 30%. We’ll keep watching things that develop.

