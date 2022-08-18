Recipe: Rainbow Chicken Tacos
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino
INGREDIENTS:
- MIGHTY SPARK FOOD Ground Fajita Chicken
- MARIA AND RICARDO’S White Corn Tortillas
- HUNGRYROOT Rainbow Veggie Mix
- HUNGRYROOT Avocado Crema
STEPS:
1. Heat 1 tsp oil in skillet over med; add half the chicken to pan, break, into small pieces + sauté 7-10 min until firm + fully cooked; set aside
2. Chop any large pieces of veggie mix; add to a large bowl, drizzle on the crema + toss to combine
3. In batches, heat 4 tortillas in skillet over med-high 30 sec or until warm
4. Divide all fillings between tortillas and enjoy!
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
---
