Missing Moundville woman found safe

UPDATE: Mobile Police said Ginger Ann Holmes was found safe Wednesday near Birmingham.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers.

They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month.

Her sister says this all started a few days ago.

“We kind of gave it a day or two just to see if she would come back home and she hadn’t come back home. Monday, I said you know what, she’s not coming home. So, reached out to the Moundville police Chief,” Tina Hill said

And then Moundville police got to work. They investigated until they found a lead. The only issue is that it was three hours away here in Mobile.

“The police Chief called me back yesterday morning that they had a ping on her car and that she was in Mobile,” Hill said.

They found her car abandoned here in a parking lot on Delchamps Drive and surveillance cameras from a nearby apartment complex captured a photo of her.

This is one of the hardest things this family has ever dealt with. Still, with the support of others and their faith, they’re staying strong.

“I Believe in God and I know that he has all of these people praying. I just know that she’s out there. And if somebody has seen her, please call the police. It doesn’t matter if it’s just a glimpse of her. Let them know. They need to know that she’s still in Mobile. Please call,” Hill said

“I hope and pray that somebody has seen her in the last three days. At least turn in where you last saw her. I would really appreciate it,” Her father Jakie Nelson said.

Once again if you’ve seen her or if you have any information on where she could be, call Mobile police at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

