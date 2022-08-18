Spring Hill College in Mobile welcomes new students during move-in day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an exciting and busy day at Spring Hill College as new students moved into their dorms.

Although the rain was coming down hard there was no stopping the excitement and energy for move-in day.

The new generation of badgers grabbed their student IDs and keys as they call “The Hill” their new home.

Some students and their parents felt a mixture of emotions.

“I’m really scared, to be honest, being in a new environment it’s scary for me,” said Katherine Minott, incoming Freshman, “aside from nervousness and anxiety, I think I’m pretty excited to meet new people and just get comfortable with the college life.”

“I’m going to miss her like crazy because she’s like my buddy at home and it’s our first going away so it’s just exciting, it’s a fun time for her. It’s a great little town and the school is just perfect,” said Veronica Minotti, Katherine’s mother.

“We’re really proud of her and happy for her and hopefully she’ll get along with everybody, which I’m pretty sure she will. We’re really happy for her and you know sad at the same time,” said Todd Minotti, Katherine’s father.

Faculty, staff, and students gave the newcomers a helping hand and even some words of advice.

“Don’t slack off your freshman year, really set that foundation for your studying habits, your classroom habits, and do really well and excel now,” said Clay LeBlanc, Badger Connection Lead Guide.

President of Spring Hill College, Joseph Lee said the move-in day is always a special day for the school.

“Despite the rain, it’s been wonderful, the excitement the optimism, the look on the parent’s faces, it’s a very exciting time, I think next to commencement, this is my favorite day,” said Lee.

Lee said enrollment was up 10 percent this year and that students have a lot to look forward to.

“We’ve got some new majors, we have supply chain management, we’re making a lot of our courses online as well, especially in the master’s program, business, nursing, things like that. So, it’s just going to be a wonderful year,” said Lee.

The excitement continues Saturday, August 20th as new and transfer students will move in.

Spring Hill College said after all the students move in they’ll have activities for everyone to enjoy all week long.

