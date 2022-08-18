Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed

Topgolf is set to open Friday in Farragut.
Topgolf is set to open Friday in Farragut.(WVLT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans are moving forward to build a Topgolf entertainment complex in Mobile.

Developers have spoken with city departments about their plans to tear down the old Hollywood Theater at McGowin Park.

On Thursday, the Mobile County Commission will vote on spending up to $1.25 million on construction and site improvements. The meeting agenda also states the city is expected to contribute the same amount.

Topgolf plans submitted to City of Mobile
Topgolf plans submitted to City of Mobile(buildmobile.org)

FOX10 News learned of the plans earlier this year and questioned city leaders about the Topgolf development. At that time, the mayor’s office said there were no formal plans for the site.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Mobile Police Department release this picture of what missing Moundville woman Ginger Ann...
The search continues in Mobile for missing Moundville woman
It’s not something you see every day -- but the art of glass blowing is very much alive down on...
Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach: Art of Glass Blowing
Mobile comedian Timmy Kay accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s new guy
Mobile comedian Timmy Kay accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s new guy
Kirk Edwards
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex