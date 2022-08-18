Wet pattern to continue

(WALA) - Rain chances will remain above average with locally heavy downpours through tomorrow. We remain on southern end of a broad eastern U.S. trough. This feature is promoting an influx in moisture.

The upper pattern and the unusually high moisture values are combining to give us likely rain chances again Friday. We should see a return to more typical scattered storms by the weekend.

We are watching an area of disturbed weather over the Yucatan that has a 30% chance of developing as it moves across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Otherwise, the tropics are still very quiet. We normally see an increase in tropical activity by late of August. So, now is the time to prepare for the more significant part of the tropical season.

