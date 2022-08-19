Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.
Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K
An Uber driver is being hailed as a hero for helping tenants escape a burning building in New...
Uber driver hailed as hero for helping people escape burning building: ‘He was so brave’
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
Sewer man hole cover stock photo
Prichard reports over 1 million gallons of sewer overflows
An Uber driver is being hailed as a hero for helping tenants escape a burning building in New...
Uber driver helps rescue people from burning building