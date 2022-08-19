Arrest made in killing of local TikTok star’s son

Reuben Gulley (Mobile County Metro Jail)

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Randon Lee was arrested Thursday evening.

Reuben Gulley surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge around 5 p.m.

Gulley is accused of shooting Lee at a gas station in Prichard on June 24. Investigators said Lee, the son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, was shot after he met up with two people to sell them marijuana.

Prichard Police did not release any details about the arrest when first contacted by FOX10 News. But the information was confirmed by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

