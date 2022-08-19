Distinguished Gentlemen Workshop presented by ‘The Jarreau Effect’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alvin Jarreau from “The Jarreau Effect” joined us on Studio10 to talk about his event tomorrow at Blount High School called “Attraction Builds Wealth for Young Distinguished Gentlemen Workshop”.

Jarreau says, “I will be putting on an event for young men Grades 9-12. I will present a PowerPoint on charisma, confidence, speech and appearance! All the tools that young men need to separate themselves from competition and also to progress rapidly in there lives. I will be partnering with D&K Suit Discounters, Freshen Me Up Barbershop And Ties By Dion. The kids will have a chance to get a free blazer, tie and haircut!”

The Jarreau Effect

Attraction Builds Wealth for Young Distinguished Gentlemen Workshop

August 21, 1-2:30 p.m.

Blount High School

251-423-2458

IG: ALVINN_JARREAU

---

