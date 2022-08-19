FDLE arrests Pensacola gun shop manager for racketeering, grand theft

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Pensacola gun shop manager accused of defrauding customers.

John David Floyd, 57, manager of Don’s Gun Shop, is facing one count of organized fraud, one count of racketeering, one count of exploitation of an elderly person, 41 counts of grand theft, 81 counts of petit theft, two counts of money laundering and two counts of giving worthless checks, all felonies.

Authorities said the investigation began December 2021 after they received allegations of customers being defrauded through dishonest or deceptive means. In March, agents executed a search warrant on the store, seizing records and interviewing employees.

Investigators learned that Floyd would take payments for firearms but would not give the customer the product or give refunds, according to authorities. In addition, agents said that Floyd would also take firearms to sell on consignment for customers, then pocket the money himself.

According to authorities, the investigation found that, between July 2019 and March 2022, Floyd defrauded more than 100 customers, many of whom were more than 65 years old, out of a total of more than $100,000.

Floyd was served with the charges at Escambia County Jail on Wednesday, where he was in custody on an out-of-state felony warrant, and ordered held without bond pending first appearance, the FDLE said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services assisted FDLE in this investigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.