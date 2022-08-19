Mobile fire station receives mattress donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Sleep Center in Mobile and Tempur-Pedic teamed up to help give on-call fire-rescue workers a good night’s sleep.

The Sleep Center delivered 30 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the fire station on Airport Boulevard near the airport on Friday.

This was the second time the company has donated mattresses. Owner Nathan Nielsen said the company plans to donate to several other fire stations. He said the donation is worth tens of thousands of dollars.

“Our firefighters and emergency personnel really need a good night’s sleep, and we wanted to help them get that,” said Nielsen said. “We hope to kind of keep this going forward every couple of years, being able to replenish our emergency personnel with good quality sleep.”

Mobile Fire-Rescue were very thankful for the generous donation.

