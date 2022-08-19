OWA Community Safety Day and more

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thank a first responder and put safety first at OWA’s annual Community Safety Day. Head to Downtown OWA for Community Safety Day on Saturday, August 20 starting at 5pm. During this free event, guests will enjoy interactive demonstrations from first responders, public safety officers, and local organizations that support the betterment of our South Baldwin community. Plus, it’s a great way for you to help us celebrate those who work so hard to help keep our community safe!

OWA Community Safety Day

Saturday, August 20, 2022

5:00pm – 7:00pm

Come meet representatives from MedStar, Baldwin EMC, US Marines, AL Kidney Foundation, Baldwin County 9-1-1, Foley Fire Department, Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation, Graham Creek Nature Preserve, Riviera Utilities, AL Dept of Public Health & Baldwin County Health Dept, and more! Arrive as early as 2pm and donate blood at the Life South Blood Mobile parked next the Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar.

Additional Community Safety Day activities include:

•DJ Patrick on the OWA Island

•Pin the Badge on the Police Officer

•”What to say when you call 911″ fill in the blank and coloring sheets

•Color your own “Fire Safety” bookmarks

Are you a first responder or healthcare worker? Be sure to check out our First Responder & Healthcare Worker Appreciation special for BOGO theme park tickets August 18-28. OR as a second option, first responders and healthcare workers can buy 1 Combo Ticket to Tropic Falls Theme Park and Indoor Waterpark and get the second Combo Ticket for $40 plus taxes/fees. Must present proof of employment.

Island Movie Night

August 20 & 27, 2022

August 20, 7:45pm – The Incredibles

August 27, 7:30pm - Ratatouille

Top off your evening with a free movie on the OWA Island Amphitheater as part of OWA’s Island Movie Nights. Arrive early for a variety of themed activities from scavenger hunts to arts and crafts, meet and greets and even a dog adoption event!

Bring a chair, blanket or towel and enjoy an evening outdoors on the lawn. Relax together as a family and let OWA provide the entertainment free of charge.

OWA

205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535

Phone: 251-369-6100

visitowa.com

visitowa.com/community/

visitowa.com/movie-nights/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.