Pepsi SoundStage: The Justin Howard Band

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Justin Howard Band joined us on our Pepsi SoundStage for a great performance. The Justin Howard Band combines southern heritage, folk influences, and contemporary alternative sounds for a fantastic listening experience.

Click on the link to see their Studio10 performance!

The Justin Howard Band

(251) 348-1331

justinhathcocksfpc@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/justinhowardband/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.