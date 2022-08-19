Pepsi SoundStage: The Justin Howard Band

Advertise With Us
By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Justin Howard Band joined us on our Pepsi SoundStage for a great performance. The Justin Howard Band combines southern heritage, folk influences, and contemporary alternative sounds for a fantastic listening experience.

Click on the link to see their Studio10 performance!

The Justin Howard Band

(251) 348-1331

justinhathcocksfpc@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/justinhowardband/

