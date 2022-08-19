Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: The Pitcher Plant Bogs of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds...

We talk to an environmentalist and filmmaker who shares his exploration of one of the most diverse places on Earth, the Pitcher Plant Bogs of Alabama.

His documentary entitled ‘The Carnivorous Kingdom’, was filmed with ultra-close macro videography. The film takes the viewer into a kind of “kill or be killed” jungle, where the plants are the lions preying on the bogs’ other weaker inhabitants.

The Carnivorous Kingdom celebrates the plants unusual properties and natural beauty. It also explores the species historical significance, including their medicinal uses in Native American culture.

We’ll also find out why these unique plants are diminishing in number and what Alabamians can do to protect this state treasure.

Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am.

---

