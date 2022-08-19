Prichard reports over 1 million gallons of sewer overflows
MOBILE, Ala. - MOBILE, Ala. — Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on numerous sewer overflows caused by heavy rains on August 18 and August 19. Signs were placed at each location to notify the public of the hazard. The areas that have stopped will be disinfected.
The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters from August 18 are listed below:
|Location
|Estimated Gallons
|Receiving Water
|Patricia Ave. @ Whistler St.
|183,000
|Gumtree Branch
|Whistler St. @ N. Bessemer Ct.
|166,000
|Gumtree Branch
|2408 Whistler St.
|99,000
|Gumtree Branch
|830 Strauss
|72,000
|Gumtree Branch
|1006 Grant Ave.
|31,800
|Gumtree Branch
|1820 First Ave.
|31,800
|Gumtree Branch
|Wood St. @ Dr. MLK Jr. Drive
|114,300
|Chickasaw Creek
|224 W. Turner Road
|31,000
|Chickasaw Creek
|823 College
|144,000
|Toulmins Spring Branch
|Prichard Ave. @ Newsome St.
|49,500
|Toulmins Spring Branch
|705 Sample
|49,500
|Toulmins Spring Branch
|4412 Old Citronelle Hwy.
|89,200
|Eight Mile Creek
The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters from August 19 are listed below:
|Location
|Estimated Gallons
|Receiving Water
|Chin St. @ Butts St.
|Ongoing from 8/18
|Three Mile Creek
|Wood St. @ N. Dr. MLK Jr. Hwy.
|Ongoing
|Chickasaw Creek
|823 College
|Ongoing
|Toulmins Spring Branch
Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Gumtree Branch, Chickasaw Creek, Toulmins Spring Branch, Eight Mile Creek, and Three Mile Creek and for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
---
