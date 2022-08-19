Prichard reports over 1 million gallons of sewer overflows

MOBILE, Ala. - MOBILE, Ala. — Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on numerous sewer overflows caused by heavy rains on August 18 and August 19. Signs were placed at each location to notify the public of the hazard. The areas that have stopped will be disinfected.

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters from August 18 are listed below:

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water Patricia Ave. @ Whistler St. 183,000 Gumtree Branch Whistler St. @ N. Bessemer Ct. 166,000 Gumtree Branch 2408 Whistler St. 99,000 Gumtree Branch 830 Strauss 72,000 Gumtree Branch 1006 Grant Ave. 31,800 Gumtree Branch 1820 First Ave. 31,800 Gumtree Branch Wood St. @ Dr. MLK Jr. Drive 114,300 Chickasaw Creek 224 W. Turner Road 31,000 Chickasaw Creek 823 College 144,000 Toulmins Spring Branch Prichard Ave. @ Newsome St. 49,500 Toulmins Spring Branch 705 Sample 49,500 Toulmins Spring Branch 4412 Old Citronelle Hwy. 89,200 Eight Mile Creek

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters from August 19 are listed below:

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water Chin St. @ Butts St. Ongoing from 8/18 Three Mile Creek Wood St. @ N. Dr. MLK Jr. Hwy. Ongoing Chickasaw Creek 823 College Ongoing Toulmins Spring Branch

Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Gumtree Branch, Chickasaw Creek, Toulmins Spring Branch, Eight Mile Creek, and Three Mile Creek and for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

---

