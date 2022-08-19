Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Prichard reports over 1 million gallons of sewer overflows

Sewer man hole cover stock photo
Sewer man hole cover stock photo(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. - MOBILE, Ala. — Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on numerous sewer overflows caused by heavy rains on August 18 and August 19. Signs were placed at each location to notify the public of the hazard. The areas that have stopped will be disinfected.

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters from August 18 are listed below:

LocationEstimated GallonsReceiving Water
Patricia Ave. @ Whistler St.183,000Gumtree Branch
Whistler St. @ N. Bessemer Ct.166,000Gumtree Branch
2408 Whistler St.99,000Gumtree Branch
830 Strauss72,000Gumtree Branch
1006 Grant Ave.31,800Gumtree Branch
1820 First Ave.31,800Gumtree Branch
Wood St. @ Dr. MLK Jr. Drive114,300Chickasaw Creek
224 W. Turner Road31,000Chickasaw Creek
823 College144,000Toulmins Spring Branch
Prichard Ave. @ Newsome St.49,500Toulmins Spring Branch
705 Sample49,500Toulmins Spring Branch
4412 Old Citronelle Hwy.89,200Eight Mile Creek

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters from August 19 are listed below:

LocationEstimated GallonsReceiving Water
Chin St. @ Butts St.Ongoing from 8/18Three Mile Creek
Wood St. @ N. Dr. MLK Jr. Hwy.OngoingChickasaw Creek
823 CollegeOngoingToulmins Spring Branch

Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Gumtree Branch, Chickasaw Creek, Toulmins Spring Branch, Eight Mile Creek, and Three Mile Creek and for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

James Weeks
Armed Robertsdale domestic violence suspect arrested after releasing children following 3-day standoff
Alabama maintains historically low unemployment rate of 2.6%
Arrest made in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot’s son
Arrest made in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot’s son
Thursday morning’s torrential rains not only made area roadways challenging -- but caused a...
Torrential rains cause flooded streets & sewage overflows