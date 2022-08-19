Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Rain will come in waves today

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a rain soaked Thursday morning, we’ll see rain coverage increasing across the Gulf Coast this morning. The rain may not be as widespread as it was on Thursday, but there will be some big soakers out there so be ready.

Rain will come in waves during the day and we may see another round come through this afternoon so be ready for big downpours of rain and lightning. There are high school football games tonight and it’s possible that some of these could go into lightning delays, but hopefully they’ll be able to complete all the scheduled games but bring something to protect yourself from rain. We’ll deal with 50% coverage of rain from Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs will be between 88-90 degrees each day.

In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche has a 40% chance of becoming a Tropical Storm. Everything else out there is unseasonably quiet for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Friday Aug. 19, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday Aug. 19, 2022
Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening, Aug. 18, 2022 from FOX10 News
Wet pattern to continue
Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening, Aug. 18, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening, Aug. 18, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 from FOX10 News