Rain will come in waves today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a rain soaked Thursday morning, we’ll see rain coverage increasing across the Gulf Coast this morning. The rain may not be as widespread as it was on Thursday, but there will be some big soakers out there so be ready.

Rain will come in waves during the day and we may see another round come through this afternoon so be ready for big downpours of rain and lightning. There are high school football games tonight and it’s possible that some of these could go into lightning delays, but hopefully they’ll be able to complete all the scheduled games but bring something to protect yourself from rain. We’ll deal with 50% coverage of rain from Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs will be between 88-90 degrees each day.

In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche has a 40% chance of becoming a Tropical Storm. Everything else out there is unseasonably quiet for now.

