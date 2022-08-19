Severe rainfall causing sanitary sewage problems citywide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week’s scene was quite dismal after a storm passed through Mobile. Cars were stranded, manholes were disrupted, and litter and trash was scattered everywhere. Prichard Waterworks and Sewer reported approximately one million gallons of sewage overflow. Water is still flowing from manholes in three locations.

We visited two of those locations in Prichard, finding that both manholes are still overflowing.

Another location on Woods Street looks quite similar- water unable to drain, just sitting in the road.

Cassie Bates with the Mobile Bay Keeper says that sewage overflow is ridden with bacteria and can be a great threat to one’s physical health.

“Avoid entering waterways 24 hours after a spill occurs so wait until then to get back into the water to swim, fish and play,” Bates advised. “We recommend that because by then, lots of the bacteria that has entered the waterways has flushed downstream and become more diluted. You don’t want to be in the water as overflow is coming downstream to you.”

Lift stations across Mobile are playing a vital role in cleaning up the spillage.

“This is a lift station. This is actually one of MAWSS’s lift stations. The purpose of these is to take waste water volume and move it to a high elevation- so from low elevation to high elevation- and that’s a low-cost effort that will reduce the amount of spills for heavy rain events,” Bates added.

Dr. Kevin Michaels of the Mobile County Health Department tells residents to pay extra special attention to overflow areas, especially Mobile River, Eslava Creek, and Three Mile Creek.

Heavy rains are certainly not over. Mobile Bay Keeper has resources online as well as a map of sewage overflows to keep you in-the-know. You can visit their link below for additional information.\

