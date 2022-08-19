Advertise With Us
Steak Trio with Taqueria Mexico

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe & Jenn visit Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious steak dishes! Watch the video to check out the Carne Asada, Bistek a la Mexicana, and Bistek Encebollado.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

