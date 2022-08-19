Torrential rains cause flooded streets & sewage overflows

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday morning’s torrential rains not only made area roadways challenging -- but caused a host of other issues around the Port City and beyond.

Mobile knows all too well -- when it rains is certainly pours -- especially here lately. The best video of the day shot by FOX 10 Chief Photographer Randy Lowe -- of a manhole jumping to life in downtown -- illustrating not only the power but the force behind the flash flooding.

As expected -- there were also stranded drivers relying on the help of of strangers. The Causeway also saw its share of drivers needing assistance.

“Now when people come and they are going too fast -- it pushes the water over instead of slowing down -- and looking out for other people -- they just be going. So now look at my friend’s car. It came and before the water came out. This here -- it just swooped him on over in the ditch -- and now he’s got a problem,” explained Marlen Dunning.

There were also sewage overflows -- an ongoing problem for both MAWSS and the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board. By far one of the worst areas at Chin Street and Butts Street. The smelly raw sewage -- draining off into area waterways. As of 5:30 p.m. it was still freely flowing wiht no signs of letting up.

Meanwhile -- all that rain had the litter trap on McVay Drive working overtime -- collecting, cups, bottles, and a whole lot more -- which should have found its way to a trash can and not into Eslava Creek.

And just like that -- the sun was back out -- but folks were still talking about Mother Nature behind her back.

“There were parts of Government Street that I’ve never seen flood before -- that I seen starting to flood. It was crazy it never stopped,” said Robert Sanderson.

“It was horrible... That’s what it takes when you’re the number one rainiest city in the United States. The roads were very slippery... It was consistent rain. It was flooding in a lot of areas that are normally not flooded because the rain was just so thick,” said Malcolm Banks.

---

