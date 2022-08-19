Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Four

(WALA) - The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Number Four in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This feature will likely become a tropical storm tonight or Saturday. The next name on the list is Danielle. This feature will move inland over northeastern Mexico and extreme southern Texas Saturday evening. We do not expect direct impacts here from the system.

We normally see an increase in tropical activity by late of August. So, now is the time to prepare for the more significant part of the tropical season.

Rain chances will remain above average with locally heavy downpours through tomorrow. We remain on southern end of a broad eastern U.S. trough. The atmosphere stays very moist all weekend and next week. The upper pattern and the unusually high moisture values are combining to give us likely rain chances through late next week.

