After Further Review: Saints updated roster projection
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After 16 practices and two preseason games, the Saints roster is starting to take shape as they inch closer to the 2022 regular season. There are likely just a handful of spots unsettled.
Here’s my latest roster projection.
Quarterback (2)
Jameis Winston
Andy Dalton
There really is no need to keep three quarterbacks on this roster presently. Ian Book has played almost two full preseason games, and hasn’t demonstrated much growth. Realistically, if the Saints ever got into a situation where they were down to their third-string quarterback, they’d possibly turn to Taysom Hill. Given how the tight the numbers are at other positions, the Saints could use the roster spot.
Running Back (5)
Alvin Kamara
Mark Ingram
Tony Jones, Jr.
Dwayne Washington
Adam Prentice
The battle for the third running back position is starting to clear up, with Jones beginning to separate himself from the pack. He added some solid special teams work against Green Bay. If they can get him through waivers, Abram Smith could be a practice squad player.
Wide Receiver (6)
Michael Thomas
Chris Olave
Jarvis Landry
Deonte Harty
Marquez Callaway
Tre’Quan Smith
Sticking with these six on this projection. The growth of Kirk Merritt and Dai’Jean Dixon is obvious, but I don’t know that either has done quite enough yet to bump any of these veterans. They still have some time to shine, and at the very least they’ll be very tough cuts.
Tight End (4)
Taysom Hill
Adam Trautman
Nick Vannett
Juwan Johnson
This group might end up being a little better than first anticipated. Trautman is producing and having a good camp. Hill is growing at the position, but will also be used in a variety of ways. Johnson is physically bigger and more comfortable. Vannett edges out the youngster Lucas Krull in this projection. With a better week to close out camp/preseason, maybe Krull can close the gap.
Offensive Line (8)
Ryan Ramczyk
Andrus Peat
Cesar Ruiz
Erik McCoy
James Hurst
Landon Young
Calvin Throckmorton
Trevor Penning
Injuries have hit this group, which could impact the numbers here. Penning showed obvious growth in his second preseason game. Hopefully, the players that are banged up can return soon.
Defensive End (5)
Cam Jordan
Payton Turner
Marcus Davenport
Carl Granderson
Tanoh Kpassagnon
This group has remained steady. When fully healthy, it can be one of the best defensive end rooms in football. Hopefully that can happen this season. If injuries linger, Taco Charlton could sneak on.
Defensive Tackle (4)
David Onyemata
Shy Tuttle
Kentavius Street
Malcolm Roach
Roach has had one of the more underrated camps thus far. Jordan Jackson has yet to show much, and is likely a practice squad player.
Linebacker (6)
Demario Davis
Pete Werner
Chase Hansen
Kaden Elliss
Eric Wilson
Andrew Dowell
This group feels the least settled. There are still so many unknowns behind Davis and Werner, who is injured. For this projection, I took 2020 third-round pick Zack Baun off. It wasn’t an easy decision, but Chase Hansen was with the first team the last two preseason games. Plus, Wilson has made plays in camp. Dowell is a significant special teamer.
Two other names that could make a move in this last week are Jon Bostic and Nelphi Sewell.
Cornerback (5)
Marshon Lattimore
Paulson Adebo
CJ Gardner-Johnson
Bradley Roby
Alontae Taylor
Their week in Green Bay only reinforced how good this group really is. They’re talented, deep and one of the best position groups on the entire team.
Safety (5)
Tyrann Mathieu
Marcus Maye
P.J. Williams
J.T. Gray
Justin Evans
This was the first week it felt like Mathieu and Maye’s chemistry might be coming together. The final spot was a toss-up between Evans and Daniel Sorensen. Evans has flashed a bit more on defense. Thus, he gets the nod in this projection.
Specialists (3)
Wil Lutz
Zach Wood
Blake Gillikin
Lutz and Gillikin both look in midseason form. They both absolutely destroyed the ball against Green Bay.
