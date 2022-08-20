Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County.

The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.

Daphne Engine 5 arrived and immediately began battling the blaze, followed shortly by Fairhope Engine 2, which assisted with attacking the fire as well as water supply, the Fairhope VFD said in a Facebook post. Fairhope Engine 3, Fairhope Rescue 2 and Fairhope Support 1 arrived within minutes and assisted with the fire, officials said.

The home, a small camper and a shed were all destroyed but no major injuries to the homeowners or the firefighters were reported, according to authorities.

Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department was placed on standby at Fairhope Station 3 to provide service to Fairhope in the event of another call for service. MedStar EMS and the Fairhope Police Department assisted during the incident.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.