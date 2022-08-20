Advertise With Us
High School Football Scoreboard Week 1

First and 10 Scoreboard
First and 10 Scoreboard
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WALA) Linden 14 Choctaw County 0

· Gulf Shores 34 St. Michael 27

· Monroe Academy 6 Jackson Academy 53

· McGill-Toolen 21 Montgomery Catholic 42

· W.S. Neal 14 Georgiana 18

· Pike Liberal Arts 3 Mobile Christian 35

· Foley 20 Prattville 34

· Vigor 7 Blount 0

· LeFlore 0 Chickasaw 8

· Saraland 43 Daphne 23

· Bayside Academy 14 Elberta 13

· Cottage Hill Christian 14 Escambia County 21

· B.C. Rain 18 Excel 22

· Spanish Fort 28 Fairhope 34

· St. Luke’s 15 Flomaton 50

· T.R. Miller 22 Hillcrest-Evergreen 21

· J.U. Blacksher 50 J.F. Shields 0

· Williamson 21 Mary G. Montgomery 20

· Citronelle 14 Millry 30

· UMS-Wright 21 St. Paul’s 14

· Baker 3 Theodore 32

· Marengo 34 Washington County 8

First & 10: Week 1 Recap
First & 10 Game of the Week: Saraland at Daphne
First & 10 Band of the Week: Gulf Shores Marching Dolphins
Pep Rally of the Week: Theodore High School