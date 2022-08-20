High School Football Scoreboard Week 1
(WALA) Linden 14 Choctaw County 0
· Gulf Shores 34 St. Michael 27
· Monroe Academy 6 Jackson Academy 53
· McGill-Toolen 21 Montgomery Catholic 42
· W.S. Neal 14 Georgiana 18
· Pike Liberal Arts 3 Mobile Christian 35
· Foley 20 Prattville 34
· Vigor 7 Blount 0
· LeFlore 0 Chickasaw 8
· Saraland 43 Daphne 23
· Bayside Academy 14 Elberta 13
· Cottage Hill Christian 14 Escambia County 21
· B.C. Rain 18 Excel 22
· Spanish Fort 28 Fairhope 34
· St. Luke’s 15 Flomaton 50
· T.R. Miller 22 Hillcrest-Evergreen 21
· J.U. Blacksher 50 J.F. Shields 0
· Williamson 21 Mary G. Montgomery 20
· Citronelle 14 Millry 30
· UMS-Wright 21 St. Paul’s 14
· Baker 3 Theodore 32
· Marengo 34 Washington County 8
