No one hurt after small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa Co.

A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on...
A social media post by the Carroll's Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on Wint Dunn Road in the Wiley community.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A small plane crashed in Tuscaloosa County Saturday afternoon.

A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on Wint Dunn Road in the Wiley community.


Two people were on board. No injuries were reported.

