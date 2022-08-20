Rainy conditions continue…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We are getting a fairly quiet start to our Saturday, but as the day goes along showers and storms will bubble up across the area. There’s a good chance that at some point today you are dealing with some rain, so be prepared to be flexible and change your plans as the showers come down. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

If you’re headed to the beach, you’ll have to watch out for storms. They’ll be scattered about around midday, so listen out for thunder. The rip current risk is low, and the surf is calm.

For Sunday, rain chances nudge up higher with deep, Gulf moisture forming numerous showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The wet pattern continues into the first half of next week.

In the tropics there is a disturbance on the Mexican Gulf coast that is moving towards landfall. This may become Danielle before it makes landfall, but it won’t impact us.

There are some strong tropical waves about to come off Africa, but that’s a long way off from us, so no worries.

Have a great weekend!

