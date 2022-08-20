Advertise With Us
Water main break in Fairhope causing problems for residents

This image illustrates a running water faucet
This image illustrates a running water faucet(MGN Online / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A broken water main near State Road 104 and Greeno Road in Fairhope is causing some problems for some residents

According to officials with the City of Fairhope maintenance workers are currently resolving the issue. Officials say that residents north of State Road 104 will be without water for the next four hours.

No word yet on the cause of the break.

---

