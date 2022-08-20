Water main break in Fairhope causing problems for residents

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A broken water main near State Road 104 and Greeno Road in Fairhope is causing some problems for some residents

According to officials with the City of Fairhope maintenance workers are currently resolving the issue. Officials say that residents north of State Road 104 will be without water for the next four hours.

No word yet on the cause of the break.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.