Who Dats and local businesses get ready for the 2022-23 football season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints fans are excited about the 2022-23 season and local businesses are looking forward to what will be a boom for the economy.

The Black and Gold Shop in Metairie is packed with fans as the second preseason game gets underway. Nathan Zimmer said he is overly excited for the start of the regular season.

“This will be my first year as a season ticket holder um I cannot wait,” Zimmer said.

Dwayne Dilosa said he thinks the Saints will have a successful year.

“I’m feeling pretty good we got Michael Thomas back; you know Alvin Kamara. A few more additions got Landry, so I’m excited about the new year,” Dilosa said.

David Kelley is another elated shopper.

“I saw the new hat that came out, and so I liked it pretty dope. I wanted to add that to the collection,” Kelley said.

Pam Randazza, owner of the Black and Gold Shop, says the return of the football season will help businesses across the Greater New Orleans area.

“It’s a domino effect for restaurants and bars. The NFL I know it’s a game but it’s a business and it’s an economic impact on this city that people don’t realize how it dominos out and it gives a lot of people a lot of work and a lot of money flowing in,” Randazza said.

Kelley said he hopes the Saints go far this year.

“I just hope that we stay healthy this year, you know injuries always kinda set us back, but we just gotta stay healthy so we can run the table get to that super-bowl and bring another one back to New Orleans,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

