American Legion Riders hit the road for their legacy ride to help raise money

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of motorcycles and their riders were ready to hit the road and raise money.

American Legion has been on a mission for the past 16 years to help children who lost a parent or still have a parent that carries the visible and invisible scars of war.

“The whole purpose of this is to ensure that the children of fallen veterans and those veterans that are over 50% disabled can go to college,” said Bill Kilee, an American Legion rider.

Throughout the years, American Legion has raised 14-15 million dollars. That money goes to the legacy scholarship fund.

“In that time we’ve also awarded 500 scholarships totaling about 4.7 million dollars and this year we anticipate raising about 1.3 million dollars and awarding probably a half million dollars in scholarships this year,” said Mark Clark, the National Chairman & Chief Road Captain.

Clark said on top of the joy of raising money, riders from different corners of the world get to be together.

“It’s like a big family reunion, we got folks from 39 states and riders from the world of British Legion Riders from Great Britain here with us and this is a real tradition for us to come do this,” said Clark, “and the fact that we’re starting here in Mobile, in the shadow of this historic battleship, I can’t think of a better place to start this year’s ride.”

The riders will spend five days on the road traveling to their final destination, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where they’ll attend their national convention.

If you’re interested in learning more about the scholarship, visit Legion.Org/legacyscholarship.

