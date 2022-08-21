Fairhope resident turns 100

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A special birthday was celebrated on the Eastern Shore.

Christine Lawson turned 100 years old on Friday.

She was surrounded by family and friends and even got a proclamation from Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

She lived most of her life in Birmingham before moving to Fairhope five years ago to be closer to family.

She has three children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

